‘Superstore’ Pays Tribute To The Late Linda Porter With End Card

Linda Porter was remembered tonight by the producers of NBC’s Superstore with an end card reading “In Loving Memory” at the show’s conclusion.

Porter died Sept. 25 at age 86 after a long battle with cancer. The character actress appeared in dozens of TV series and feature films, but was perhaps best known for her role as Myrtle in Superstore.

Porter most recently was seen in her recurring role as Cloud 9 employee Myrtle Vartanian in the May 16 Season 4 finale of Superstore. The fan favorite had recently been rehired as new manager Amy’s (America Ferrera) assistant after being laid off in Season 3, and then brought back as a customer-greeting hologram.

Since Season 1, Porter appeared in 35 episodes of the NBC comedy series, which is now in its fifth season. She had not filmed any Season 5 episodes before her death.

“Linda wasn’t just hilarious, she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic – working with her brightened everyone’s day,” Superstore executive produces/co-showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said on behalf of the show’s cast and crew. “We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The Superstore family won’t be the same without her.”

Porter also recently recurred as Lady Slot-Addict in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival for Showtime. Her numerous other TV credits included guest roles in Childrens Hospital, Togetherness, 2 Broke Girls, Bunheads, The Mindy Project, How I Met Your Mother, as well as a number of Disney Channel programs including Raven’s Home and Phil of the Future.

Her film work includes Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday, Mercy and Dude Where’s My Car? She was most recently seen in 2017’s The House.

Nellie Andreeva and Denise Petski contributed to this report.