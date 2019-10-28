‘Supernatural’ Production Not Immediately Impacted By Jared Padalecki Arrest

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested over the weekend and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault following an argument at an Austin, TX bar, an arrest affidavit reveals. Padelecki is not currently in custody, according to online records with the Travis County Jail, and production on the 15th and final season of his CW series Supernatural is not currently affected by his arrest.

Texas native Padalecki has starred as Sam Winchester since the launch of Supernatural, which is roughly half-way through production on its its 20-episode 15th and final season, currently airing on The CW. The Austin, TX resident was home on a planned break when the incident happened. He is not scheduled to be back at work in Vancouver, where Supernatural films, until later this week.

Police were called to the Stereotype bar at around 2 am on October 27, where officers say Padelecki got into a verbal fight with some people inside the bar. He was taken into custody after he allegedly struck the bar’s assistant manager and general manager in the face, after they had escorted him outside the establishment. His bond was set at $5,000, according to court documents.

As Supernatural is winding down, Padalecki is next set to star and executive produce Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger. The series remains in development at the CW.