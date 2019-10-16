‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’ Limited Series Adaptation From ‘Billions’ Duo In Works At Showtime

Showtime is taking on the story of Uber, putting in development an untitled limited series based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

The book, published by W.W. & Company, Inc. on September 3, chronicles the founding of Uber through its 2019 initial public offering.

Pivoting on Travis Kalanick, Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, Showtime says the limited series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Credit: Jeff Neumann/Showtime

Koppelman and Levien will executive produce and write the series as part of their overall deal with Showtime, which will produce. Isaac will co-executive produce the project.

“The story of Uber is rich in plot twists, one-of-a-kind personalities and important implications for corporate America,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “It is a case study of ingenuity and insanity, and there are no writers better suited than Brian and David to explore this business and the people who drive it, literally and metaphorically.”

In addition to serving as executive producers and showrunners of Showtime’s Billions, Koppelman and Levien’s credits include Rounders, Ocean’s Thirteen, Solitary Man, The Illusionist, Runaway Jury, Tilt, ESPN’s 30 for 30 (This Is What They Want), I Smile Back, The Girlfriend Experience and I Am Not Your Guru. Levien is also the author of six novels, including four in the celebrated Frank Behr series, while Koppelman is the host and creator of the hit podcast The Moment with Brian Koppelman.

Isaac is an award-winning technology reporter at the New York Times who writes frequently about Uber, Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants. Previously, Isaac was a senior editor reporting on social media companies for Re/Code and AllThingsD, and covered the decline of Hewlett-Packard and BlackBerry as a staff writer for Wired. He’s repped by UTA and Levine Greenberg Rosta.