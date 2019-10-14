‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Down To New Season Low With Steelers’ Win, ‘Batwoman’ Dips In Week 2

The City woke up to another good morning today after yet another win by the San Francisco 49ers yesterday down the road in Los Angeles against the Rams.

Actually, calling 20-7 a win is a bit of an understatement when you consider the 49ers were playing in the Ram’s house in the City of Angels and the sheer dominance the Bay Area team’s defense had over the hometown boys on last night.

And then there’s a little statistical fact:

Still with all that, it is not looking like a win for SNF.

In the non-adjusted fast affiliate ratings, last night’s West Coast match-up snagged a 3.9/17 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.53 million viewers. Not saying the Season 2 finale of Succession or the series end of the very NFL-centric Ballers on HBO took a big chuck outta NBC’s flagship NFL show but those early numbers are a season low for SNF.

Of course, the fact that it was the two West Coast teams and the fact that big live events like an NFL game always see greater than usual upticks in the final numbers has to be taken into consideration. However, right now, last night’s SNF is down double digits from both last week and the comparable game of last year in the fast affiliates (oh, how NBC right now must miss those old 56 metered market results that Nielsen cycled out a few weeks back.)

Point of fact, the 49ers’ victory over the Rams is down 22% from the early numbers of the previous demo season low of last week’s Indianapolis Colts’ much closer and more dramatic win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Compared to last year’s snapping of the Chiefs’ then unbroken streak by the New England Patriots, last night’s SNF crashed 36%.

For reference, last week’s SNF bopped up to a 5.6/24 in the final ratings with a total of 18.13 million viewers on NBC. The October 14, 2018 SNF went to a strong 7.0/26 in the key demo with an audience of 21.11 million tuning in.

We will update with more SNF numbers as they come in.

As for how the CW and the rest of the Big 4 did last night.

Batwoman flew into its second week but it took a slight hit from last week’s premiere. The latest addition to the CW’s arsenal received a 0.3 rating and netted approximately 1.4 million viewers — which isn’t terribly bad, just a tiny dip. Kate Kane will still thrive and fight another day in the Arrowverse.

Also in its second week, ABC’s Kids Say the Darndest Things with Tiffany Haddish took a two-tenths dip from its premiere (0.7, 4.81M) while The Rookie managed to hold steady with last week (0.6, 3.54M).