‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Dominate World Series Game 5; ‘The Rookie’ Holds Steady

It was a sports-filled Sunday in broadcast primetime with on NBC and Game 5 of the World Series on Fox. But at the end of the night, it was football that sacked baseball’s fall classic.

SNF, on which the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24, scored a 5.1 rating in fast affiliates with 16.19 million viewers. Presumably the baseball game did make a dent; the Packers-Chiefs ratings are down considerably from last week’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles (that game earned a 5.8 rating and more than 18 million viewers).

On Fox, Game 5 of the World Series (2.4, 10.22M) saw a healthy three-tenths boost from Game 4 as the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series which now heads back to Houston. Perhaps more people tuned into this particular game to see how the crowd would react to Donald Trump’s attendance. In case you missed it, he didn’t get the warmest of welcomes.

On ABC, things seemed to hold steady with The Rookie (0.6 3.19M) and Kids Say the Darndest Things (0.6, 3.24M). Shark Tank (0.5, 2.84M), on the other hand, saw a one-tenth dip from last week.

NFL overrun on CBS will most likely affect adjustments in the finals. In the meantime, 60 Minutes (2.3, 12.20M) saw a big jump, while God Friended Me (0.9. 6.74M) climbed three tenths, NCIS: Los Angeles was steady (0.7, 5.98M) and Madam Secretary (0.5, 4.62M) ticked up a tenth.

Elsewhere, The CW’s superhero lineup remained on par with last week with Batwoman (0.3, 1.26M) and Supergirl (0.2, 980,000).