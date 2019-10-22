Dark Castle Entertainment, HanWay Films and Ingenious Media have partnered on Simon Barrett’s (V/H/S) upcoming feature Seance.

Set in an all-girls boarding school haunted by a vengeful spirit, the horror film will star Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation) as Camille, a young woman who arrives at the Fairfield Academy following one of the student’s untimely and violent death.

Silver Pictures subsidiary Dark Castle, HanWay and Ingenious are jointly producing together with Addictive Picture’s John Schoenfelder, Russell Ackerman (Hold The Dark) and Tomas Deckaj. Alex Mace is producing and Hal Sadoff will executive produce for Dark Castle.

Pic is fully funded by Dark Castle, HanWay Films and Ingenious. Genre specialist Dark Castle and UK sales firm HanWay have retained worldwide rights and will commence sales at the upcoming American Film Market.

Related Story Suki Waterhouse To Play Miss USA In Keira Knightley-Fronted Miss World Movie 'Misbehaviour'

Based on a screenplay by Barrett the project marks the third collaboration between the filmmaker and HanWay who have also worked closely on Barrett’s films The Guest and You’re Next, both directed by Adam Wingard who will serve as executive producer on Seance.

Stuart Manashil at NOVO Entertainment and Todd Rubenstein at Morris Yorn brokered the deal between Barrett and HanWay Films.

The film is currently in pre-production and will begin to shoot on location in Canada in November. Heads of department include cinematographer Karim Hussain (Random Acts Of Violence) and production designer Marlena Feehery (The Iron Orchard).

Sadoff, CEO at Dark Castle, commented, “We are thrilled to be working with Simon Barrett and to partner with HanWay and Ingenious on this exciting and clever horror tale. Suki Waterhouse is the perfect actor to bring this scary story to life.”

Waterhouse is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Independent Talent Group in the UK, and attorneys Karl Austen and Michael Auerbach of Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer and Barrett is represented by Stuart Manashil at NOVO Entertainment and Todd Rubenstein at Morris Yorn.