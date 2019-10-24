‘Succession’ Star Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran & More Join Chris Landon Blumhouse Film

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Ruck (Succession), Katie Finneran (Why Women Kill), Celeste O’Connor (Selah And The Spades) and Misha Osherovich (NOS4A2) are joining Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton in Blumhouse’s Chris Landon-helmed thriller.

The yet-to-be-titled body-swapping film, which was written by Landon and Michael Kennedy, is about a young girl who, after swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

The Blumhouse Production in association with Divide/Conquer project is being produced by Jason Blum.

Ruck currently stars in the HBO acclaimed drama Succession, which earned five Emmy nominations (winning for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series) and was renewed for a third season. He’s also known for shows like Spin City and Mad About You as well as the classic John Hughes film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Tony-winner Finneran can be seen on CBS All-Access’ Why Women Kill opposite Lucy Liu, as well as Hulu’s The Looming Tower with Jeff Daniels and Netflix’s Bloodline. Her film credits include Bewitched and Miss Congeniality 2.

O’Connor just wrapped Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters reboot for Sony and was one of the leads in Tayarisha Poe’s boarding school drama, Selah And The Spades, which premiered earlier this year at Sundance and was picked by Amazon.

Osherovich currently recurs on the AMC series NOS4A2, which stars Ashleigh Cummings and Zachary Quinto, and has appeared in a number of stage productions including A Clockwork Orange at New World Stages in New York and Henry IV at Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.

Ruck is repped by APA and Teitelbaum Artists Group; Finneran by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment LA; O’Connor by Paradigm and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Osherovich by Carlton, Goddard & Freer Talent and Impression Entertainment.