‘Stumptown’: Matt Olmstead Named Co-Showrunner On ABC Series

Former Chicago PD showrunner Matt Olmstead has been named co-showrunner of ABC’s new drama series Stumptown, which just received a back order from ABC.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Under his overall deal at ABC Studios, which is behind Stumptown, Olmstead had originally joined Stumptown, headlined by Cobie Smulders, as consulting producer at the start. He has since been upped to executive producer and co-showrunner alongside developer Jason Richman.

Olmstead co-created Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, and was the showrunner on Chicago PD. He began his writing career on NYPD Blue, where he rose to executive producer. He also ran Prison Break from its inception and also co-created/exec produced Breakout Kings for A&E.

In addition to Richman, Olmstead joins executive producers Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the “Stumptown” graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the “Stumptown” graphic novel series).