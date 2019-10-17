Studio Movie Grill Opens In Downtown Glendale

Starting today, the Dallas-based in-theater dining chain Studio Movie Grill has opened the doors to their flagship Los Angeles area location in Glendale’s Downtown Arts & Entertainment District.

The new location is housed in the former MGN 5-Star Cinema in Glendale encompassing nearly 60,000 square feet and includes 10 screens. In addition to the state-of-the-art movie system, the latest Studio Movie Grill includes a restaurant and bar and is located adjacent to the Glendale Galleria and the Americana at Brand. This is the seventh location in Southern California. Other locations include Monrovia, Simi Valley, Downey, Redlands, Rocklin and Bakersfield.

“I have wanted to bring the SMG experience to Glendale since we opened the doors and welcomed guests to our first SMG over 20 years ago and we want to provide our new neighbors with additional economic and outreach opportunities,” said Brian Schultz, Founder and CEO, Studio Movie Grill. “At the core of SMG’s mission is a desire to leave a positive wake in the communities we serve. We want residents, visitors and people who work in the area to make SMG Glendale their go-to spot to see great films and enjoy good food and fun with family and friends.”

The new location is the latest in the revitalization of Glendale’s Arts & Entertainment District.