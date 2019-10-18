Student Academy Awards Unveils 2019 Medalists

UPDATED with medals awarded: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded Miller & Son from the American Film Institute’s Asher Jelinsky the gold medal in the Narrative domestic category at the 46th Student Academy Awards. It was won of seven golds handed out during the medalists ceremony at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

The Academy last month selected 16 winners of the annual Student Academy Awards, chosen from 1,615 entries from 255 domestic and 105 international colleges and universities. The wins make them eligible to compete for this year’s Oscar competition in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Subject categories.

Past winners have garnered 62 Oscar nominations and won or shared 12 awards.

Related Story Can Clint Eastwood Save The Oscars? With Luck And A Little Help, Absolutely

The medals were handed out Thursday by presenters Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Melina Matsoukas, Gregory Nava and Rory Kennedy.

First-timers on this year’s list included for Ecole Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne in Switzerland, Westerdals Kristiania University College in Norway and Villanova University.

Here’s the full list of medalists revealed last night:

Alternative/Experimental (Domestic and International Film Schools)

Gold: Georden West, “Patron Saint,” Emerson College

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: Kalee McCollaum, “Grendel,” Brigham Young University

Silver: Aviv Mano, “Game Changer,” Ringling College of Art and Design

Bronze: Emre Okten, “Two,” University of Southern California

Animation (International Film Schools)

Gold: Daria Kashcheeva, “Daughter,” Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts, Prague (Czech Republic)

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: Princess Garrett, “Sankofa,” Villanova University

Silver: Abby Lieberman and Joshua Lucas, “Something to Say,” Columbia University

Bronze: Eva Rendle, “All That Remains,” University of California, Berkeley

Documentary (International Film Schools)

Gold: Yifan Sun, “Family,” The Polish National Film, Television and Theatre School, Lodz (Poland)

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: Asher Jelinsky, “Miller & Son,” American Film Institute

Silver: Hao Zheng, “The Chef,” American Film Institute

Bronze: Omer Ben-Shachar, “Tree #3,” American Film Institute

Narrative (International Film Schools)

Gold: Zoel Aeschbacher, “Bonobo,” Ecole Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne (ECAL) (Switzerland)

Silver: Rikke Gregersen, “Dog Eat Dog,” Westerdals Kristiania University College (Norway)

Bronze: Charlie Manton, “November 1st,” National Film and Television School (United Kingdom)