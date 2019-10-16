Streamy Awards Unveil Nominations With Jada Pinkett Smith, Jack Black & More Making The Cut

The ninth annual Streamy Awards are nearing, with Dick Clark Productions, Tubefilter, and YouTube revealing the nominees.

David Dobrik leads the pack with 11 nominations, Escape the Night: Season 4 follows with 5 nods, while music artists Lil Nas X and Lizzo are among the first-time nominees. Also picking up nods are Emma Chamberlain, Lilly Singh, Jada Pinkett Smith for Red Table Talk), Jack Black for JablinskiGames, Ninja, and Gordon Ramsay.

“This year’s Streamy Awards nominees express the breadth of creativity and diversity of our creator community,” said Streamy Awards founder Drew Baldwin. “We’re honored to partner with YouTube to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of our extraordinary industry on a global scale.”

Added Jamie Byrne, YouTube’s director of creator partnerships: “Creators are the heart and soul of YouTube, so we’re excited to celebrate and honor their creativity, diversity and hard work. Together with the Streamys, we’ve expanded our award categories to even more regions around the world to bring fans some of the biggest and most unforgettable moments from the past year, all from the creators they love.”

The nominees and winners are determined by an independent judging body of creators, executives, and other experts in the online video industry. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominees in the two Audience Choice categories – Creator of the Year and Show of the Year – leading up to the live show on December 13. Voting will open in the coming weeks with more information to follow.

Winners will be announced during the live stream of the 2019 awards ceremony from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, on Friday, December 13, 2019 (9:00PM ET/6:00PM PT) on YouTube via YouTube.com/streamys.

NOMINEES FOR THE 9TH ANNUAL STREAMY AWARDS

AUDIENCE CHOICE

Creator of the Year

Collins Key

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Loren Gray

MrBeast

Ninja

Safiya Nygaard

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau

Show of the Year

Chicken Girls

Escape the Night: Season 4

The Game Master

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones

The Philip DeFranco Show

REACT

Red Table Talk

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

The Try Guys

OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi

Huluween

Mordeo • CryptTV

Sam and Colby

Super Science Friends

Weird City

Animated

Andrei Terbea

Danny Casale

gen:LOCK

illymation

TheOdd1sOut

Breakout Creator

Danny Gonzalez

Joana Ceddia

LARRAY

Lizzy Capri

MrBeast

Comedy

Anwar Jibawi

CalebCity

Gus Johnson

Hannah Stocking

Jack Douglass

Documentary

The Brave • Great Big Story

BuzzFeed Unsolved Network

The Curse of Don’s Plum • New York Post

The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson

Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents

First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

JablinskiGames

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau

International: Asia Pacific

ACAU Youtube (Korea)

Fischer’s-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)

Kento Bento (Hong Kong)

RackaRacka (Australia)

Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)

International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)

L’atelier de Roxane (France)

MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Stacia Mar (Russia)

International: Latin America

Camila Loures (Brazil)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

enchufetv (Ecuador)

kevsho (Argentina)

Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)

SERIES

Indie Series

Beef in Brentwood

Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO

The Feels

Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood

Scripted Series

Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers

Chicken Girls • Brat TV

How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV

Two Sides

You Decide • DeStorm Power

Unscripted Series

Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa

I Spent a Day With… • AnthonyPadilla

Middle Ground • Jubilee

Phone Swap

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT

Beauty

Brad Mondo

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Jeffree Star

Nikita Dragun

Dance

Dytto

Kyle Hanagami

Matt Steffanina

Nicole Laeno

WilldaBeast Adams

Fashion

bestdressed

Koleen Diaz

PatrickStarrr

Sierra Schultzzie

With Love, Leena

Food

Binging with Babish

Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning

Gordon Ramsay

Rosanna Pansino

Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo

Gaming

The Completionist

DashieGames

The Game Theorists

Girlfriend Reviews

PrestonPlayz

Health and Wellness

Doctor Mike

The Fitness Marshall

Jay Shetty

Kati Morton

Prince Ea

Kids and Family

Chad Wild Clay

Guava Juice

The Holderness Family

JoJo Siwa

The LaBrant Fam

Lifestyle

Brent Rivera

Bretman Rock

Niki and Gabi

Rickey Thompson

Safiya Nygaard

News

Business Insider Today

NowThis

The Philip DeFranco Show

Some More News

The Young Turks

Pop Culture

Fan Survey • Teen Vogue

Hot Ones • First We Feast

IMDb Me • IMDb

REACT

Sneaker Shopping • Complex

Science and Education

AntsCanada

Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell

Mark Rober

Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce

SciShow

Sports

Deestroying

Donut Media

Kristopher London

The NBA Storyteller

People Are Awesome

Technology

iJustine

Marques Brownlee

Sara Dietschy

TechKaboom

Unbox Therapy

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live Streamer

DrLupo

Ninja

shroud

Tfue

Twitch Rivals

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist

Conan Gray

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Tecca

Lizzo

PODCAST

Podcast

H3 Podcast

Impaulsive

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

PERFORMANCE

Acting

Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

DeStorm Power – You Decide

Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Tim Manley – The Feels

Collaboration

David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik

Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke

PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrr

Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo

Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings – Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi

Ensemble Cast

Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa

MrBeast

The Try Guys

The Valleyfolk

Vlog Squad • David Dobrik

CRAFT

Cinematography

Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo

Devin Graham – devinsupertramp

Jake Koehler – DALLMYD

Josh Cassidy – Deep Look

Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon

Costume Design

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland

Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History

Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4

Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling

Directing

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade

David Dobrik – David Dobrik