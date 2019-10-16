‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Series’ Most Viewed Ever As Netflix Reveals More Data

Netflix said on Wednesday that Season 3 of Stranger Things was viewed by 64 million households in its first four weeks on the platform, the hit series’ best numbers to date. The revelation came as the streaming service reported better third-quarter earnings that mostly beat Wall Street estimates.

Last month, Netflix re-upped for another trip into the Upside Down, renewing its flagship series for Season 4 and signing series creators/showrunners the Duffer Brothers to a big multiyear overall deal.

As per usual, Netflix used its quarterly investor letter to unpack some of the data related to its original series and movies. Also notable in today’s letter is viewership of its limited series Unbelievable (32 million households in first 28 days) and its family film Tall Girl, starring Ava Michelle, which drew 41M households in its first 28 days.

Also seeing big numbers was Season 3 of La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist), now the became most-watched show in the platform’s non-English-language territories with 44M households

watching over the first four weeks of release. To date, the company said, it has released 100

seasons of original local-language scripted series from 17 countries and have plans for more than 130 more in 2020.

MORE