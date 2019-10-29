Stephen Myles Berger To Receive Art Directors’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Stephen Myles Berger, known for his work on films such as Sunshine Boys, Basic Instinct and Robin Hood: Men in Tights and for his designs of theme parks around the world, has been selected to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Guild. The honor will be presented February 1 during the guild’s 24th annual ADG Awards ceremony at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. This is the third of four Lifetime Achievement Awards to be announced by Art Directors Guild.

Berger’s television credits include Scandal, Malcolm in the Middle, Desperate Housewives, Wonder Woman, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, Spiderman and Serpico. His numerous film credits include The Way We Were, The Adventures of Pipi Longstocking, Silent Movie, The Sunshine Boys and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Berger also is known for his award-winning designs of theme parks around the globe including Universal Studios Theme Parks in Los Angeles, Orlando and Japan; Magic Mountain in California; Motion Gate Theme Park in Dubai; MGM/Disney Studios in Orlando; Sama World Theme Park in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia; and Six Flags Over Mid-America in St. Louis.

“Stephen’s artistic abilities have traversed television, film and theme parks for the last half century. Those who have had the chance to work with him enjoy his energy, enthusiasm and skill. We appreciate his years of service as a teacher, a mentor, a trustee in the Guild and are proud to have him as an example of a person who represents the best of the Set Design craft,” said Kristen Davis, ADG Set Designers and Model Makers Council Chair.

The ADG Lifetime Achievement Award is given to outstanding individuals in each of the guild’s four crafts (Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Illustrators and Matte Artists; and Set Designers, Model Makers and Previs Artists).

Nominations for the ADG Awards will be announced December 9.