Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah Rail Against Trump For “Huge Betrayal” Of Kurds

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah both struck an ominous tone Monday night while discussing President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria as Turkey prepares a military assault against Kurdish fighters.

Noah suggested Trump decided to betray the Kurds — who helped the U.S. battle the Islamic State — to turn attention away from the impeachment scandal.

“Now if you were facing the biggest crisis of your presidency, what would you do?” The Daily Show hosted asked. “Probably lay low and focus on putting out this fire. But you see, you’re not Donald Trump, because if you were Donald Trump, you would start a whole new fire.”

After tossing to several news clips, the exasperated Comedy Central star said the entire situation is nuts.

“OK. This is just insane. At 11 p.m. last night, President Trump announced — at 11 p.m. — that the U.S. would be pulling its troops out of a key part of Syria. Even crazier is that he didn’t tell the Pentagon. They were blindsided,” he added. “That’s like not telling NASA you are going to blow up the moon.”

Trump’s abrupt Syria withdrawal proves he’s as reliable as Apple Care is for covering cracked screens. pic.twitter.com/hUeYTDEYza — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile on The Late Show, Colbert insisted it’s time to take away Trump’s cell phone and give him one of those toy starter phones for toddlers.

“Everything he does with his phone is bad — tweeting, talking, sexually harassing it,” The CBS late-night host quipped.

Colbert then said with friends like Trump, our allies don’t need enemies.

“This is a complete betrayal of the Kurdish fighters who helped the U.S. defeat ISIS,” he said. “There’s only one way out of this. Kurds you’ve got 24 hours to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.”