Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah Blast Trump For “Bonkers” Refusal To Cooperate With Impeachment Inquiry

The impeachment crisis took a new turn Tuesday, with the White House sending a letter to House Democrats saying it would not cooperate with the “illegitimate” impeachment probe.

This latest development sent the late-night hosts over the edge, prompting Stephen Colbert to unload on Trump in his “Don and the Giant Impeach” segment.

“The White House made the announcement in an officially bi*chy, eight-page letter to Congress,” the CBS Late Show host said about the Trump administration’s refusal to comply with the House inquiry.

“Wait. Wait. Wait. Wait. You can’t just not participate in your own impeachment,” he added. “The letter is full of absolutely bonkers arguments.”

TONIGHT: Trump has an official response to the impeachment inquiry and it is in the form of a very aggressive letter.

Over on Comedy Central, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah called the White House’s legal tactic “crazy.”

“Trump can’t just decline to participate. This is not the Vietnam War,” he said.

Noah also noted that the White House blocked U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, from testifying about the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

Noah said the move reeked of guilt.

“What a completely innocent thing to do,” he quipped. “I bet Trump was just scared that the ambassador would exonerate him too much.”