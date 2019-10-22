Stephen Colbert Touts Trump’s One-Man Broadway Show With Shoutout To ‘Fleabag’

Stephen Colbert just returned to the Late Show from a lengthy vacation, and he’s already fed up with President Donald Trump.

The CBS late-night host said he was glad to get away from the dizzying developments coming out of the White House each day.

“I’ve been out of the country, I mean way out of the country, down in New Zealand,” Colbert told the studio audience Monday night. “I have been as far from the insatiable black hole of news that is Donald Trump, as you can get on this planet.”

TONIGHT! We're back with brand new shows and Trump is back with brand new ways to violate the Constitution! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/cdqEvzMfyz — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 22, 2019

The CBS late-night host then noted some of the news developments that happened over the last ten days “that did not go well for Donnie.”

He tore into Trump for attempting to hold next year’s G7 summit at his Doral resort in Miami, and mocked the president for a never-ending press conference earlier in the day.

CBS

“Today at the president’s first cabinet meeting since the impeachment proceedings began, he invited in the ladies and gentlemen of the press, and explained that there’s nothing to be concerned about for 71 minutes,” an indignant Colbert said.

“Seventy one minutes is not a press conference, that’s a one man show. If you like Fleabag, you’ll love Donald Trump in: Douchebag,” he quipped as a mock-up of a Playbill program blaring the word “Douchebag” flashed on-screen.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s acclaimed solo play Fleabag ran at the SoHo Playhouse in New York and on stage in several other cities before it was turned into an Emmy-winning TV series.