Stephen Colbert Tells Trump: We Finally Gotcha On ‘Quid Pro Woah’

The way Stephen Colbert sees things, today was a game changer in the House impeachment inquiry.

The CBS Late Show host noted that Bill Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testified on Capitol Hill and it was bad, very bad.

“We just learned this afternoon, he’s just awful,” Colbert said about Trump as he introduced Tuesday night’s edition of the segment “Don and the Giant Impeach.”

“Today we got a firsthand witness to Trump going Ukraine in the membrane,” the comedian said in a nod to the Cypress Hill song “Insane in the Brain.”

TONIGHT: There is new damaging testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine and for once, it's not coming from Trump or Giuliani! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/yA1Ip1itwS — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 23, 2019

Colbert then turned to news reports revealing details on Taylor’s explosive, closed-door testimony.

“Sources in the room say his testimony was ‘incredibly damaging to the president,'” the late-night host explained, adding that Taylor’s opening statement was 15 pages long and prompted “sighs and gasps” from people in the room.

According to published reports out of Washington, Taylor admitted he was told that U.S. aid to Ukraine was contingent on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly announcing investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Gotcha Colbert told the audience.

“Do you understand what this means? We finally have solid evidence of the crime that Trump and his chief of staff have already confessed to committing on camera,” he said to applause.

Taylor’s testimony that the Trump administration was pushing for a quid pro quo, added more fuel to the Democratic investigation.