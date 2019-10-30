Stephen Colbert “Heard It Through The Phone Line,” Things Just Got Worse For Trump

After Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified in the House impeachment inquiry Tuesday, Stephen Colbert delighted in the latest news out of Washington.

The giddy CBS late-night host broke down today’s developments in the impeachment saga on The Late Show, during his “Don and The Giant Impeach” segment.

Colbert noted that Vindman is the first official to testify who actually heard Trump’s July call with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“During Trump’s Ukrainian phone call, Vindman was listening in from The Situation Room,” Colbert explained. “So it wasn’t hearsay. Vindman could actually hear the bad stuff Trump say.” No that’s not a typo.

TONIGHT: If you thought the evidence against Trump for his dealings with Ukraine couldn't get worse, then strap in because things just got much worse for the President. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/D8yGxTLQfO — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 30, 2019

The comedian then recapped transcripts of the call.

“Ukraine said they were ready for more military aid, then Trump said, ‘I want you to do us a favor, though,'” Colbert said in his best Trump voice.

“Then he asked for dirt on the Bidens and the DNC. Pretty bold. It’s like if The Sixth Sense were called “Bruce Willis doesn’t know he’s dead,” Colbert quipped, referring to the M. Night Shyamalan film.

According to Colbert, he “heard it through the phone line” Vindman’s testimony may have been a turning point in the impeachment inquiry.