Stephen Colbert Logs Miles On Bill Barr's "Worldwide Collusion Tour"

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Credit: CBS)
CBS

Stephen Colbert talked collusion on Tuesday night, this time zeroing in on Attorney General William Barr.

The CBS Late Show host read a news headline saying President Trump had pressed Australia’s prime minister to help Barr find the origins of Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“Australia’s just the tip of the crazy-berg,” Colbert quipped.

He then shared a string of articles saying Barr had reached out to several other countries — supposedly to appease Trump — including the U.K. and Italy.

“Bill Barr is traveling the world trying to prove that all of Trump’s conspiracy theories are true,” Colbert joked.

“He’s going to find Obama’s birth certificate. He’s going to rescue all of the people that aliens abducted from Trump’s inauguration crowd and finally bring help to hurricane ravaged Alabama,” the late-night host said.

Colbert compared Barr’s travels to author Elizabeth Gilbert’s round-the-world journey in her memoir Eat, Pray, Love.

“Either Barr is on a worldwide collusion tour, or he’s on a journey of midlife discovery called ‘Eat, Pray, Lie.'”

