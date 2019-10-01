‘Monday Night Football’ Ratings Down From 2018, Steady With Last Week As Steelers Smash Bengals On ESPN

The Pennsylvania team brought the muscle to last night's game & ESPN held their ground with the Sept 23 match-up but not last year

The Cincinnati Bengals must be licking their wounds today after the hard metal savaging they experiencing at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers on .

Ripped apart 27-3 by the Pennsylvania team, the Bengals are now 0-4 four weeks into the NFL season while the Steelers finally scored a much-desired win. Led by a snapping Mason Rudolph stepping into the QB role, the Steelers saw the third round 2018 draft pick complete 24 of his 28 passes for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns for what was just his second NFL start.

Certainly, the two winless teams squaring off on ESPN last night had a drama of its own. Though to be fair, by the start of the second half it was pretty obvious that Pittsburgh were going to the one to break the losing streak.

A win that saw the Disney-owned sports net snag a 7.6 in metered market.

It was a mixed bag MNF ratings result

Week-to-week, last night’s game was up 4% in the early metrics from the September 23rd 31-15 Chicago Bears’ win over the Washington Redskins. However, year-to-year, the Steelers’ blowout last night fell 16% in metered market ratings from the comparable October 1, 2018 match-up.

That game saw the then still-unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs inch to a 27-23 victory over the Denver Broncos. In the final numbers, that 2018 Chiefs’ win drew 13.2 million viewers and a 4.6 rating among the key demo.

If the metered market results prove indicative, the audience of 10.4 million and the 3.7 18-49 rating that last week’s Bears’ victory eventually pulled in will likely be close to the final numbers that last night’s game will get.

We’ll update with those MNF numbers when we get them.

In the meantime, another stat: last night’s Steelers vs. Bengals game peaked with an 8.7 metered market rating in the 9:15 – 9:30 PM ET time period.

For more math, looking at the team’s own local TV markets, the game drew a 10.2 rating on ESPN and a 14.9 rating on WLWT-NBC in Cincinnati for a combined 25.1 rating. Over in Pittsburgh, where the game was played, the match-up scored an 11.9 rating on ESPN and a 28.9 rating on WTAE-ABC for a melded 40.8 rating.