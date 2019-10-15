Station 19 writer and co-exec producer Ilene Rosenzweig is developing a series based on Mary Higgins Clark’s U.S. crime novel I’ll Be Seeing You.

The writer, who also worked on Girlfriend’s Guide To Divorce, has teamed up with Reel One Entertainment, Element 8 Entertainment and Paris-based La Sabotière to develop an adaptation. She will write and exec produce.

U.S. crime writer Higgins Clark has sold over 100M copies of her books but it marks the first TV series adaptation of her work.

It will be developed as an open-ended anthology series with each season inspired by a different Higgins Clark novel and a different crime, with over 40 titles to choose from. It will featuring a diverse cast of strong female characters, and set against the familiar backdrop of downtown Manhattan and the suburbs of New Jersey.

The first season will be based on I’ll Be Seeing You and is the story of Patricia ‘Trie’ Collins, an ambitious young TV journalist who returns to her hometown and puts her reporting skills to the test when her father goes missing. As Trie’s investigation takes her down a rabbit hole of conspiracy and murder, she is unaware that she’s being watched by a stalker, who will inadvertently help her uncover the story of her career – and her family’s dark secret.

The companies are currently in discussions with broadcasters in the U.S. and Europe and will pitch the series to buyers at Mipcom. The series will be shot in Toronto and New York in 2020.

Higgins Clark said, “Early in my career I loved watching crime series. I enjoyed challenging myself to solve the mystery before it was revealed at the end. I’m delighted that my stories will be used to entertain a new generation of TV crime series fans. It will be fun to see how the TV writers will develop and expand my plots and characters!”

Rosenzweig added, “I was into these books growing up because Mary writes characters you want to be: cool women with glamorous jobs and aspirational/cosmopolitan lives who are suddenly thrust into incredibly dangerous situations – and yet remain relatable. You can’t help wondering, what if that happened to me? What would I do in that situation? At the heart of every book is an everyday woman who is put to the test and finds her inner superhero!”

Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, managing partner at Element 8 Entertainment, said, “When Sabine Carion approached us to partner on Mary’s library it seemed only natural to consider a multi-episodic approach to fully explore the depths of character and story that Mary so expertly and thoughtfully crafts. With Reel One on board as our development and distribution partner, we’re excited to bring IIlene’s fresh take on Mary’s franchise to life.”