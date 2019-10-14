Starz Orders ‘Run the World’ Comedy Pilot Starring Amber Stevens West & Bresha Webb From Yvette Lee Bowser

EXCLUSIVE: Starz has given a pilot green light to half-hour comedy Run the World, which has cast Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show) and Bresha Webb (Marlon) as two of its four leads. The project hails from Boomerang writer Leigh Davenport; Dear White People co-showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser; and Lionsgate TV, where Bowser is under an overall deal. Millicent Shelton (black-ish, P-Valley) is set to direct.

Created, written and executive produced by Davenport, Run the World is the story of a group of four black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about friendship and not only surviving — but thriving together.

West will play Whitney, the kind of woman who’s so perfect it’s driving her insane. She’s a type-A investment banker who never misses a SoulCycle class and is on track to marry the love of her life — if she can forget the other guy she just woke up with.

Webb will play Renee, a walking firecracker of cynicism and in-your-face realness. She’s ready to go to war for her girls and her beliefs, and she’s not exactly concerned about collateral damage.

Bowser executive produces via her Lionsgate TV-based SisterLee Productions. The comedy, whose title likely was inspired by Beyonce’s anthem, had been on fact-track development at Starz,

West has been in high demand for TV series following her breakout role as the female lead opposite Jerrod Carmichael on NBC’s praised The Carmichael Show. She has starred in two more broadcast comedy series since the 2017 end of The Carmichael Show after three seasons — Ghosted on Fox and Happy Together opposite Damon Wayans Jr. on CBS. West, recently seen in ABC’s Emmy-winning Live In Front of a Studio Audience, is repped by UTA, manager Robert Enriquez and attorney Fred Toczek.

Webb starred opposite Marlon Wayans on comedy series Marlon, which aired on NBC for two seasons. She next will be seen in A Fall from Grace. Webb is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Attorney Karl R. Austen.

Bowser is executive producer and co-showrunner on Netflix’s Dear White People, recently renewed for a fourth and final season by Netflix. She previously created Living Single and also worked on Black-ish, For Your Love, Lipstick Jungle and A Different World . Davenport is a writer on BET’s Boomerang and penned the feature script The Perfect Find, which has Gabrielle Union attached to star.

Shelton is repped by ICM Partners, Rain Management Group and attorney Nina Shaw.

