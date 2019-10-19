‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Movie Tickets Go On Sale Monday

In similar fashion to Disney’s previous Skywalker Star Wars installments, tickets for the finale of the 9-title franchise which kicked off back in 1977 will go on sale on Monday, Oct. 21. Tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will become available following the halftime of ESPN’s Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets, after Disney drops the final trailer for the film. The game starts at 8:15PM ET.

The run on Star Wars: Force Awakens tickets back in 2015 caused advance ticket sales sites to crash, which occurred recently back in April with the record first day presales for Avengers: Endgame, a record that was shared by Fandango and Atom Tickets.

Some aren’t expecting Skywalker presales to best those of Endgame, however, a record of some sort will be in store, i.e. hourly or evening, or second or third best first day sales. Endgame in the days prior to its April 26 opening had amassed an estimated $120M+ in presales before an image of the film even flickered on screen, a figure that outstripped that of Star Wars: Force Awakens’ presales of $100M+ (opening weekend $247.9M). Off Endgame‘s lofty presale numbers, many anticipated a $300M+ all-time record opening for Endgame and that’s exactly what happened with $357.1M in U.S./Canada.

Among Fandango’s top ticket first day presellers, they are Endgame, Force Awakens, 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 2016’s Star Wars: Rogue One, and last year’s Avengers: Infinity War. Fandango will be offering exclusive Rise of Skywalker gift cards.

J.J. Abrams returns as director, and co-writer with Chris Terrio. Pic stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers.

Rise of Skywalker opens on Dec. 20.