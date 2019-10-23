‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’: First Day Pre-Sales 2nd Best For Atom Tickets

After going on sale last night during the halftime of ESPN’s Monday Night Football, Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has turned out to be the second first day bestseller for mobile ticket retailer Atom Tickets, behind this year’s Avengers: Endgame. That movie literally shut down many exhibitors’ online ticket sites during their first day sales back in April. No other exhibitors or ticket services have reported yet on their first day sales for Skywalker, so we don’t know yet how big of a box office phenomenon this Star Wars finale will be.

Atom reports that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sold 2.5 times more tickets in its first day of pre-sales than Star Wars: The Last Jedi back in October 2017.

Last night, Atom reported that Rise of Skywalker set a first hour record for the retailer, selling 45% more tickets than Avengers: Endgame in its first hour.

As it stands, Atom Tickets’ top five movies with the best ‘first day’ of pre-sales are as follows:

Avengers: Endgame Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Aquaman Star Wars: The Last Jedi Avengers: Infiniti War

Endgame in the days prior to its April 26 opening had amassed an estimated $120M+ in presales before the film even projected on screen. That figure outstripped Star Wars: Force Awakens’ presales of $100M+ (opening weekend $247.9M). Off Endgame‘s lofty presale numbers, many anticipated a $300M+ all-time record opening and that’s exactly what happened with $357.1M in U.S./Canada.