‘Spiral Farm’ Acquired By Indican Pictures For December Bow; IDA Awards Its Documentary Grants; ‘Parasite’ Part Of Bong Joon-Ho Cinematheque Retrospective – Film Briefs

Spiral Farm, the coming-of-age drama from writer-director Alec Tibaldi and starring Piper De Palma in her feature film debut, has been acquired by Indican Pictures. The pic, which bowed this year at Slamdance, will now hit theaters in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago beginning December 13, with a digital release to follow.

Amanda Plummer, Jade Fusco, Cosimo Fusco, Teo Halm, Sara Anne and Landen Beattie also star in the pic, about teenager named Anahita (De Palma, daughter of director Brian De Palma) growing up in a commune where life is disrupted by the arrival of two mysterious outsiders. The film depicts families in the modern age where utopia is not always what it seems, and also why we should not be so quick to judge those that live differently than ourselves.

Michael Hoopingarner, Madeline Tibaldi, Nikal Shyam Sunder, Eduardo Moises Solera and Ming are producers, with Ron Bozeman executive producer. The deal was negotiated by Shaun Hill and attorney Michael Trauben for Indican, and Bridge Independent’s Bill Strauss for the filmmakers.

***

The International Documentary Association revealed the 12 films that will receive the organization’s annual IDA Enterprise Documentary Fund production grants. The funding, with contributions by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, “supports feature-length documentary films telling urgent, revelatory stories underpinned by rigorous journalistic approaches and exemplary artistic achievement,” according to the group. The selected projects will receive a total of $850,000 along with resources and expertise through IDA and its partners.

Recent Enterprise Fund recipients include this year’s Sundance pics Knock Down the House and One Child Nation.

This year’s winning films: Democrats II (Camilla Nielsson, director; Jocelyn Barnes, producer; Signe Byrge Sørenson, producer); Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (Michele Stephenson, director/producer; Joe Brewster, director/producer); Israel and the Evangelical Christians (working title) (Maya Zinshtein, director/producer; Abraham Troen, producer; John Battsek, producer); Mayor (David Osit, director/producer; Mohanad Yaqubi, producer); Reentry (working title) (Jennifer Redfearn, director/producer; Tim Metzger, producer); Run With It (Nomi Talisman, director/producer; Dee Hibbert-Jones, director/producer; Amilca Palmer, producer); Untitled Annie Mae Aquash Documentary (Michelle Latimer, director; Caroline Waterlow, producer; Amy Kaufman, producer); Untitled Criminal Justice/High School Project (Maisie Crow, director/producer; Heidi Reinberg, producer); Untitled De-documented Salvadorans (Nina Alvarez, director/producer); Untitled Jamie Boyle Project (Jamie Boyle, director/producer; Marilyn Ness, producer; Elizabeth Westrate, producer); Untitled Missouri Priests Film (Robert Greene, director; Douglas Tirola, producer; Susan Bedusa, producer; Bennett Elliott, producer); Users (Natalia Almada, director/producer; Josh Penn, producer; Elizabeth Lodge Stepp, producer).

***

So-dam Park and Woo-sik Choi in “ Parasite Neon

American Cinematheque and the Korean Cultural Center will host A Genre of One: The Cinema of Bong Joon Ho, set for October 30-November 2 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. The films include Bong’s Parasite, which won the the Cannes Palme d’Or this year and is South Korea’s submission in the International Feature Oscar race. All seven on Bong’s features will be presented including 2013’s Snowpiercer, which has been adapted into a TNT series to debut in the spring. Parasite will screen October 30 at 7:30 PM at the Egyptian and like the other films will feature Bong for an in-person Q&A.