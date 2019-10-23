‘Space Force’: Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard & Jessica St. Clair Join Cast Of Netflix Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Noah Emmerich (The Americans) is taking a comedic turn with a role opposite Steve Carell in Space Force, Netflix’s new workplace comedy from the former Office star and The Office developer/EP Greg Daniels. Emmerich is among a trio of recurring cast additions, along with Fred Willard (Modern Family) and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House).

Co-created by Carell and Daniels, Space Force is centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services…Space Force. It stars Carell as Mark R. Naird, a General tapped by the White House to lead a new branch of the Armed Forces with the goal of putting American “Boots on the Moon” by 2024.

Emmerich plays Kick Grabaston, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Mark’s (Carell) old boss and internal rival. Resentful that Space Force is not under his command, Kick takes every opportunity to dominate and undermine Mark.

Willard plays Fred Naird, Mark’s (Carell) father. Sharp as a tack but frail, Fred is caring for his senile wife and starting to make bad decisions, such as crawling under his house to check the pipes without telling anyone.

St. Clair plays Kelly King, a forthright civilian contractor helping Mark (Carell) build the new base in Colorado. She hates incompetence and children for the same reason.

In addition to star Carell, Emmerich, Willard and St. Clair join Space Force series regulars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome as well as fellow recurring players Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Paul King is directing two of the series’ 10 episodes, including the pilot.

Carell and Daniels, who serves as showrunner, executive produce with 3 Arts’ Howard Klein.

The Americans alum Emmerich is coming off a co-starring turn opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in the Netflix limited series The Spy. He also recently starred opposite Julianna Margulies in the Nat Geo limited series The Hot Zone. He is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. St. Clair has been recurring on ABC comedy series American Housewife. She is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Morris Yorn.. Comedy veteran Willard is with Amsel, Eisenstadt.