South Park Continues To Mock China, Its President, & Takes A Shot At Harvey Weinstein

The writers of South Park continued to tweak China in its latest edition, with Randy wearing a President Xi Jinping mask in the opening credits of tonight’s episode.

The zinger recalled South Park’s earlier poke at the lion’s cage. That, too, involved Randy, who was forced to shout out an epithet against the Chinese government.

South Park is already banned in China and scrubbed from its Internet because of an episode titled “Band In China,” which saw Randy caught trying to sell marijuana in China and sent to a prison work camp. It and other episodes seemingly have been scrubbed from Chinese streaming services, social media sites including Weibo and Baidu, fan sites and discussion pages, according to reports.

The ban caught the attention of show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who issued a statement.

“Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts,” Parker and Stone wrote. “We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all! Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?”

After taking on China, South Park challenged another figure in the news. Randy was once again at the center, calling the police to tell them he was being raped by Harvey Weinstein.

It continues a recent run of bad publicity for Weinstein, who was recently loudly challenged by several women when he attended a comedy event in Manhattan.