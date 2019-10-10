‘South Park’ 300th Episode Takes A Shot At China’s Government For Its Ban

The 300th episode of South Park won’t be seen in China. But it had a message for its rulers.
Tonight’s milestone saw Randy, who makes money from China by selling marijuana to it, forced to shout out an epithet against the government.
The 300th show’s dig underlined the mealy-mouthed denunciations that have come from the NBA and others on China’s efforts to suppress support for Hong Kong protesters. In Randy’s case, his muttering of condemnation had to be shouted out so his business partner would believe him.
The controversy that got South Park banned in China and scrubbed from its Internet came in an episode titled “Band In China,” which saw Randy caught trying to sell marijuana in China and sent to a prison work camp. It and other episodes seemingly have been scrubbed from Chinese streaming services, social media sites including Weibo and Baidu, fan sites and discussion pages, according to reports.
The ban caught the attention of show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who put out a statement Monday via the long-running animated series’ official Twitter page. The backhanded apology included a reference to the NBA
’s recent entanglements with China, which severed promotional ties with the league’s Houston Rockets after the team’s GM recently tweeted out support for democratic protesters in Hong Kong.
“Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts,” Parker and Stone wrote. “We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all! Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?”
Trevor Noah and the Daily Show also took on the China controversy in tonight’s show. Watch their take below
Dominic Patten contributed to this report.
