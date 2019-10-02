SoulPancake’s Sarah North Named Head Of Shopify Studios

Former SoulPancake executive Sarah North has been named Head of Shopify Studios, the content house of multi-channel commerce platform Shopify. She takes over the role previously held by Jason Badal, who will continue to lead business affairs, distribution and partnerships for the company, reporting to North.

In her new position, North will oversee development, production, and distribution across the company’s slate of projects, including feature documentaries and long-form series. Shopify Studios has projects in development and production with partners including Anonymous Content, Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios and Saville Productions, among others. She will be based in Los Angeles.

North brings more than 16 years of experience creating content for traditional and new media platforms to Shopify, most recently serving as Vice President, Head of Television and OTT at SoulPancake, a division of Participant co-founded by Rainn Wilson.

“I’m excited to join Shopify Studios at a time when audiences are hungry for gripping and inspiring content about the new generation of entrepreneurs and business owners. Shopify Studios has already proven to be a refreshing content house, and I look forward to unveiling our next chapter of impactful stories to the world,” said North.

During her tenure at SoulPancake, North led creative development, strategic partnerships, production, and overall network content deals in television and OTT. Prior to SoulPancake, North was a partner and executive producer at Mad Cow Productions, the production company that created The Daily Show.