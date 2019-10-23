Sophia Bush Joins ‘Love, Simon’ Disney+ Series In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Bush (Chicago PD) has joined the cast of Love, Simon, the Disney+ series inspired by the praised 2018 movie based on Becky Albertali’s bestselling novel. She will play a recurring role in the show, from This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie, and 20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney TV Studios.

Set in the world of the film, the series follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. Rachel Naomi Hilson co-stars as Mia, Victor’s whip-smart friend.

Bush will play Veronica, Mia’s father’s new girlfriend. Chic and sophisticated, runs a non-profit devoted to helping women. Friendly and easy to like but can be strong-willed and tough when she needs to be.

Nick Robinson, who starred in the original film, will produce and narrate the series. Aptaker and Berger executive produce alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, and Pouya Shahbazian. Amy York Rubin directs the first episode with her creative partner Pilar Boehm co-executive producing. Adam Londy will also co-executive produce.

One Tree Hill and Chicago PD alumna Bush recently launched her podcast, Work in Progress, which features conversations with people who inspire her.

Bush, who devotes her free time to bettering girl’s education and the environment, is repped by CAA, Untitled and JTWAMM.