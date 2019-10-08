Sony Says PlayStation 5 Will Arrive For 2020 Holiday Season

Sony’s long-awaited PlayStation 5 gaming console will arrive at the start of the 2020 holiday season, the company announced Tuesday.

The news was confirmed in a blog post by Jim Ryan, president of Sony’s interactive entertainment unit. No pricing or exact release date were specified.

Among the game titles planned for the new console are Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima, Ryan said. Streaming video purveyors, movie studios and TV networks will also be keeping a close eye on the new PlayStation, given how much streaming video is consumed via the platform.

“One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games,” Ryan wrote, “and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.”

The controller offers two key innovations, Sony says: haptic feedback, which replaces the “rumble” technology of past units; and adaptive triggers.

“With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field,” Ryan wrote. “You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud.”

As to the adaptive triggers, he added, “Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain.”

PlayStation first launched in 1994 and its most recent version, the PlayStation 4, debuted in 2013.