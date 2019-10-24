Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Picks Up Diane Paragas Musical Drama ‘Yellow Rose’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA) has acquired all worldwide rights, excluding the Philippines, to the musical drama Yellow Rose directed by Diane Paragas.

This marks Paragas’ narrative feature debut and stars Eva Noblezada’s (Hadestown) as a Filipino teen (Noblezada) from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while facing the threat of deportation. The film also stars Tony Award-winning actress Lea Salonga (Once on this Island), Princess Punzalan (Mula Sa Puso), Dale Watson (Friday Night Lights), Gustavo Gomez (The Walking Dead), Libby Villari (Boyhood) and Liam Booth (Ghosts Never Sleep).

Yellow Rose is Noblezada’s feature film debut and she starred in the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon in the role of Kim, which was originated by her co-star Salonga. Most recently, Noblezada received her second Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Eurydice in the critically acclaimed Hadestown, which won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical

“Yellow Rose has been a labor of passion for over 15 years and I’m thrilled that we can now share this very relevant story with the world,” said Paragas. “We have the added honor of representing the real experiences of Filipino Americans, Asian Americans, and all immigrants seeking a better life in America.”

The film premiered at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury Award and the Breakout Performance Award for Noblezada. Yellow Rose features original songs developed for the film, written and composed by Watson, Paragas, Noblezada, and Thia Megia. Paragas, Annie Howell, and Celena Cipriaso wrote the screenplay based on a story written by Paragas and Andy Bienen. Paragas produced the film alongside Cecilia R. Mejia, Rey Cuerdo, Orian Williams and Paragas. Executive Producers include Carlo Katigbak, Olivia De Jesus, John D. Lazatin, and Juan Miguel Sevilla from ABS-CBN Global and Cinematografo Originals, Karen Elizaga, Gail Alvarez, Victor Alvarez, and Dale Watson. Co-Producers include Jeremiah Abraham, Courtney Jones, and Thea Kerman. The film is scheduled to screen at Austin Film Festival on October 28 as well as the Hawaii International Film Festival in November. Yellow Rose will be distributed in theaters in the Philippines by ABS-CBN.

Paragas is managed by LBI Entertainment and repped by Morris Yorn Barnes & Levine.