Sony Pictures Classics Sets Release Date For Italian Oscar Contender ‘The Traitor’

Sony Pictures Classics has set a release date for Marco Bellochio’s The Traitor, which is the official entry from Italy for the International Feature Film Oscar. The film stars Pierfrancesco Favino and opened on May 23 in Italy and will now be released stateside in New York and Los Angeles on January 31, 2020.

The Traitor is based on the true story of Tommaso Buscetta, the man who brought down the Cosa Nostra. In the early 80s, an all-out war rages between Sicilian mafia bosses over the heroin trade. Buscetta, a made man, flees to hide out in Brazil. Back home, scores are being settled and Buscetta watches from afar as his sons and brother are killed in Palermo, knowing he may be next. Arrested and extradited to Italy by the Brazilian police, Buscetta makes a decision that will change everything for the Mafia: he decides to meet with Judge Giovanni Falcone and betray the eternal vow he made to the Cosa Nostra.

During its Cannes premiere, The Traitor screened In Competition and received a 13-minute standing ovation. It recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be featured at the New York Film Festival on October 6.