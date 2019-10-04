‘Vida’s Catalina Aguilar Mastretta To Direct Bilingual Comedy ‘Este Dia’ At Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Vida and Everybody Loves Somebody director Catalina Aguilar Mastretta is set to direct the bilingual comedy Este Dia (This Day) from Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films. Production is slated to start in New York this spring.

Mastretta will direct the film from her own screenplay which is a multi-generational, bilingual comedy about the magic that happens over the course of a single day in New York, when lives and loves intersect in unexpected and meaningful ways, and people realize that there is more that unites us than divides us, on this day and every day. Sony is actively casting the film.

Este Dia is produced by Rodrigo Garcia, former Editor in Chief of Latina Magazine Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne, Hidden Figures, Dope) and Nina Yang Bongiovi (Sorry to Bother You, Roxanne Roxanne, Dope, Fruitvale Station). The project is being overseen by Alexander Almogabar Zahn for Sony.

In addition to working on Vida and Everybody Loves Somebody, Amazon greenlit a bilingual romantic comedy pilot from Mastretta starring Lorenza Izzo (Life Itself). The project followed Sara (Izzo), who has been the matriarch of her chosen family since her parents moved back to Mexico City in her late teens. She and her group of friends and family attempt to master their careers and romantic entanglements while living together in Sara’s Hollywood Hills compound. Now, Sara’s mother, Ines, is moving back in and shedding a new light on the life Sara built for herself, pushing everyone towards a late-in-life coming of age.

Mastretta is repped by CAA, Epicenter, and Felker Toczek Gellman.