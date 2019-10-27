‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ & Quentin Tarantino Fly Sony Past $1B At 2019 Domestic B.O.

This past weekend put Sony over the $1 billion mark at the domestic B.O. for the year,. That’s thanks to the $390.5M success of Spider-Man: Far From Home and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which crossed $140M this past weekend (with $140.4M) thanks to its re-release with four new scenes. Both pics made Sony the second-highest grossing studio at the summer B.O. with $705.4M (+76% from last summer) behind the behemoth Disney ($2.2 billion).

It’s the third straight year for Sony catapulting past the $1 billion mark, and there’s more to come with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Nov. 22) and Jumanji: The Next Level (Dec. 13).

Last year, Sony crossed $1 billion on Oct. 13 during Venom‘s second weekend, and finaled stateside with $1.28B, +21% over 2017’s $1.057B. It wouldn’t be a surprise if 2019 is higher than 2018 for the Culver City lot. The banner year for Sony was 2012, with $1.79B off MGM’s Skyfall, the highest-grossing 007 movie ever with $304.3M, The Amazing Spider-Man ($262M) and MIB 3 ($179M). Sony hammered out a deal last month with Disney’s Marvel to co-produce and co-finance another Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel in the MCU.

Hollywood made $550K at 1,500 locations this past weekend, still Tarantino’s second-highest grossing film behind Django Unchained ($162.8M). It’s the first time that Tarantino made a movie outside of the Weinsteins, and Sony made damn sure the film was a success, and the original pic to see in a Disney IP laden summer. Sony’s three titles this weekend — Black and Blue ($8.3M), Zombieland: Double Tap ($11.6M) and Hollywood all together earned $20.475M, putting the studio at $1.002 billion through today.

Warners ($1.42B) and Universal ($1.35B) have already passed the the $1 billion threshold, with Disney doing close to 3x that business with $2.895B per Comscore. Sony currently ranks fourth.