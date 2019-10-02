Click to Skip Ad
Sony Animation President Kristine Belson Inks New Deal, Expands Role To Series

Hotel Transylvania 3
Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson has renewed her contract, a deal the studio said Wednesday will expand her scope to include producing series for TV and streaming. Her new title is President, Sony Pictures Animation, Features and Series.

Kristine Belson
Belson Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

She will continue to report to Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman, while now also working with the studio’s TV auspices.

During her tenure, Belson, who was hired by Sony from DreamWorks Animation in 2015, has shepherded Sony’s Hotel Transylvania franchise as well as the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

At DWA, she was an executive producer on How to Train Your Dragon and The Croods.

Variety broke the news first today.

