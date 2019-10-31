‘Snowpiercer’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Sean Bean Joins Season 2 Of TNT Drama As New Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean is set as a new series regular, alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, on the second season of TNT’s Snowpiercer. Production on Season 2 is underway. Season one premieres in spring 2020.

Details of Bean’s character are being kept under wraps.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, season one of Snowpiercer stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher. Steven Ogg and Rowan Blanchard have been elevated to series regulars for season two.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Bean is perhaps best known in TV for his role as Ned Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones. His other past TV credits include the recent miniseries World on Fire opposite Helen Hunt on BBC. Bean is repped by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group in the UK.