‘Snowpiercer’ To Air On TNT As Decision To Move Sci-Fi Drama To TBS Is Reversed

The futuristic thriller Snowpiercer, starringJennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs will air on TNT after all, The network just made the announcement; the series will debut in Spring of 2020. The news comes a few months after WarnerMedia in May announced that Snowpiercer was moving to TBS, along with a season 2 renewal.

“We’ve had the unique opportunity to more thoroughly test and explore where this show will best perform. While we are still adding dramas to TBS (such as Obliterated), after further research and consideration we’ve decided to keep Snowpiercer on TNT,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and president, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Now that we’ve seen this incredible post-apocalyptic sci-fi series in its entirety, and better understand the audience this show will appeal to, we’re confident it will perform strongest on TNT.”

TBS announced earlier today a straight-to-series order of the one-hour action drama Obliterated.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, season one of Snowpiercer stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award® winner and Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.