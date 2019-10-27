‘SNL’: Jason Momoa Makes Appearance, Host Chance The Rapper Brings Back Lazlo Holmes Character

With the launch of Apple TV+ just a couple of days away, one of the stars of its first series, See‘s Jason Momoa, made a surprise appearance on tonight’s Saturday Night Live hosted by Chance the Rapper, who also was a musical guest.

Momoa played a defendant in a First Impressions Court skit, a court TV show spoof featuring Chance the Rapper as Judge Barry who takes “no more than 10 seconds” to reach a verdict. Momoa’s Apollo Benz is accused by an elderly woman, played by Kate McKinnon, of stealing cash when he worked for her as a live-in nurse.

There is a love story, a line flubbing, character breaking, and earnings in an expected place all featured in the segment toward the end of the sketch, which you can watch above.

In his second turn as SNL host, Chance the Rapper reprised the breakout character from his first hosting stint, the Nicks reporter Lazlo Holmes. In 2017, Lazlo was pulled in last-minute to sub for a colleague and cover an NHL game.

This time, Lazlo again is a fish-out-of-water clueless reporter as a last-minute substitute at a eSports gaming tournament. Here is the video: