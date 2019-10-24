Click to Skip Ad
‘SNL’: Harry Styles Set As Host & Musical Guest For November Episode

Harry Styles Shutterstock

Harry Styles will host and be his own musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Nov. 16. The double duty follows this weekend’s episode starring Chance The Rapper doing the same.

Styles previously appeared on the show as a musical guest in 2017, and as a member of One Direction in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Styles announced his upcoming appearance on Instagram today. He released his latest single, “Lights Up,” on Oct. 10.

Chance the Rapper’s episode was promo’d in a video yesterday. See it here.

View this post on Instagram

SNL – DOUBLE DUTY – NOV. 16

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

