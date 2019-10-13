SNL: ‘Giuliani & Associates’ Promises To Deliver In Digital Sketch Cut For Time

Saturday Night Live has posted a digital-only sketch on Giuliani & Associates, the fictional law firm helmed by – wait for it – presidential adviser Rudolph Giuliani and some suspiciously sketchy colleagues.

“We may not have passed the bar, but we’ve certainly lowered it,” crows the assemblage, which featured Kate McKinnon, Camila Cabello, Beck Bennett and the night’s host, David Harbour of Stranger Things.

The real-life Giuliani was in the news this week for his ties to the Trump-Ukraine scandal, including connections with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, arrested earlier on campaign finance charges. They returned via SNL as part of the imaginary firm. Whether it’s fraud, bribery, conspiracy, money laundering, or even treason, the Giuliani firm promised that they’ve done it all. On which side of that statement remains to be seen.

Watch the sketch above.

The missing digital-only sketch wasn’t the only broadside against Giuliani and his Ukraine associates. They were also torched in SNL’s Weekend Update. See below.