‘SNL’: Chance the Rapper Set As Host & Musical Guest

Chance the Rapper will host and serve as musical guest for the Oct. 26 episode of Saturday Night Live, NBC’s late-night sketch program unveiled during this week’s show hosted by David Harbour with musical guest Camila Cabello.

Chance the Rapper previously hosted SNL in 2017 when he was joined by musical guest Eminem. This is hist first time pulling double duty, joining a list of SNL host-musical guests that includes Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Mick Jagger, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Drake, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Sting and Janet Jackson.

Here is the most popular sketch from Chance the Rapper’s 2017 SNL hosting stint, in which he plays a clueless NHL reporter. He recently revived the character in an NHL interview.



