Sky & WarnerMedia Confirm Euro Programming Deal; Agreement Includes ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

Sky and WarnerMedia have extended their programming partnership and co-production agreement, as first revealed by Deadline yesterday.

The Comcast-backed broadcaster has inked the extension to include HBO, Turner and Warner Bros content.

The deal means that Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, which was handed a straight to series order yesterday, will air on Sky in the UK, Germany and Italy, as well as all new HBO titles.

The expanded deal extends the pay TV rights for Warner Bros. first-run feature films and includes richer on-demand content under the Cartoon Network and Boomerang brands.

Sky and WarnerMedia have also extended their co-production agreement to include HBO Max titles. No projects have been unveiled, but the two companies hope to build on their relationship following the success of Chernobyl and Catherine The Great.

Gary Davey, CEO Sky Studios, said, “Our partnership with HBO, and now Warner Media, has never been stronger as Sky continues to thrive as Europe’s leading direct-to-consumer media and entertainment business. Customers love our Sky original productions and together, Sky Studios and HBO Max will bring them more unique stories that you can’t find anywhere else.”

Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, added, “We are thrilled to find new ways to deepen our longstanding relationship with Sky, and bring a fresh dimension to the great content we continue to bring to consumers.”