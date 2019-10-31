Sky Developing Remake Of ‘True Detective’-Esque Belgian Supernatural Crime Drama ‘Hotel Beau Séjour’

EXCLUSIVE: Sky is developing an adaptation of Belgian supernatural crime drama Hotel Beau Séjour.

It marks the latest European drama being remade by the Comcast-owned broadcaster after the company turned Norwegian medical crime thriller Valkyrien into Temple starring Mark Strong and Carice Van Houten.

The original series, which is described as the Belgian True Detective, is a Flemish-language drama that tells the story of Belgian teenager Kato Hoeven. In the small village of Lanklaar, in Limburg, Maasland, near Belgium’s Dutch border, Hoeven wakes up at the Hotel Beau Séjour to find a bloody corpse in the bathtub – her own. She has no memory of the day before her death or why she was there. She soon discovers that five people are able to see her and communicate with her as she desperately tries to find out who was responsible for her murder and why they killed her.

Lynn Van Royen played Hoeven in the original series, which launched on Belgian network Eén in 2017. It has also aired on Arte in France and Germany, via Netflix in certain territories and on Channel 4-backed SVOD service Walter Presents in the UK.

The show was a hit with critics and Stephen King praised the drama on Twitter, calling it, “eccentric, brilliant, and strangely touching. Supernatural fare for those who don’t ordinarily like it”.

It is being produced by Julian Stevens, who produced BBC and Amazon co-pro Informer, BBC One and Starz drama The Missing and who remade The Bridge as The Tunnel for Sky and Canal+. Stevens is currently producing A Christmas Carol, the Steven Knight-penned adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novels for BBC One and FX. It is being written by Charlotte Wolf, who has worked on BBC crime series Inspector George Gently and Netflix dramas Medici and The Last Kingdom.

Sky’s last Euro remake Temple, which stars Strong as a surgeon, who runs an illegal medical clinic to treat criminals and other desperate patients who cannot or will not seek help from regular medical facilities, launched in 2018, having originally aired in Norway in 2017 on NRK.