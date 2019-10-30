‘Skrrt With Offset’ Car Series Drives Into Quibi With Migos Member As Host

Kiari “Offset” Cephus is ready to take you on a journey of ‘raris and Lambos with Quibi’s newly greenlit series appropriately titled Skrrt with Offset.

The series will be hosted by Offset, the member of the hip-hop group Migos — who happens to be a car aficionado as well. The new series will feature Offset talking to the high-profile names in pop culture about their cars their personal stories behind them and a unique ‘one on one’ auto experience.

Skrrt with Offset comes from STXtelevision and Scott Weintrob, the creator of Netflix’s hit Fastest Car and director of the Emmy award-winning Top Gear.

“We are excited to be partnering with Quibi on our second new series for the platform,” said Jason Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer of STX Entertainment’s New Media Group & Alternative Content. “The team is forward-thinking and genuinely looking for new programming that you won’t find anywhere else. As producers, we look forward to working with Offset and creating shows that will be fun, memorable and will feature rides that take insanity to the next level of superfandom in the world of the coolest cars.”

“Quibi will give me a chance to connect with my fans in yet another way,” said Offset. “They don’t know how much I know about cars for real. This platform will let them see there is more to me than just buying cars.”

The new car series is one of two projects produced by STXtelevision for Quibi from Weintrob’s Large Eyes production company, which has an overall deal at the studio. They are also producing a reimagining of the reality prank series Punk’d which is set to air on the new mobile streaming platform in 2020.

Offset will also serve as executive producer alongside Weintrob for Large Eyes; Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Latabia Woodward through Cephus Business Consulting, Inc as well as Jason Goldberg and Ben Bitonti for STXtelevision

STXtelevision, Large Eyes and Quality Control will produce.