Six Flags Magic Mountain Closed By Saddleridge Fire, Scraps Plans For Late Opening

Six Flags Magic Mountain has scrapped plans to open at 5 PM today, deciding that freeway closures caused by the Saddleridge Fire created too much of an obstacle.

The amusement park has not announced plans on passes for the day or refunds. The park’s Twitter feed indicates it plans to reopen on Saturday, but advises to keep checking its feed for news updates.

The 260-acre theme park is located in Valencia, Calif. near Santa Clarita, 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. It opened in 1971, with Six Flags buying it in 1979 and adding its name to the park title. The park is usually open every day all year, but has been closed in the past by fires in the area, with the most recent closure in June of this year. It annually serves more than 3 million guests.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is scheduled to open at 5pm today, due to the freeway closures caused by the Saddleridge Fire. Please follow us on Twitter @sfmagicmountain for updates. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) October 11, 2019