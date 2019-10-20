‘Single Ladies’ Star LisaRaye McCoy Details Tensions On Set With Stacey Dash

Single Ladies actress LisaRaye McCoy is speaking out about tensions on the set of the VH1 series with former co-star, Stacey Dash.

The drama about a group of friends in Atlanta from different backgrounds ran from 2011 to 2015, with Charity Shea, Travis Winfrey, and D.B. Woodside rounding out the main cast. Denise Vasi joined the show in the second season.

McCoy sat down for an interview with TV One’s autobiographical docuseries, Uncensored, and discussed an incident she said nearly forced her to lose her temper with Dash.

“One night when we were filming, she put her finger up in my face, and she said ‘you don’t tell me anything.’ Every bit of South Side Chicago was brewing in here,” McCoy said pointing to her stomach.

“It made me say, ‘Stacey, if you don’t get your finger out of my face!'” she recalled telling her co-star. “That was all I had to say.”

.@staceydash if you don’t get your finger out of my face!” Don’t miss tomorrow nights explosive episode of #Uncensored @TheRealLRaye1 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/sn7hd2ciBa — TV One (@tvonetv) October 19, 2019

It wasn’t the only time the two actresses clashed, and Dash did not return for the second season.

McCoy, whose other credits include the UPN sitcom All of Us, also unloaded on her co-star from that series, Duane Martin, in another preview clip for Uncensored. The actress, who was married to former Turks and Caicos premier Michael Misick from 2006 to 2008, alleged that her former co-star contributed to the disintegration of her marriage.

“When I introduced them, that was one of the worst things I ever did,” she said about her ex-husband and her former friend.

“Needless to say, me and Duane don’t f**k with each other at all.” McCoy stated. “F**k him.”

[Watch the video below]

Other celebrities featured on the TV One docuseries include Tyra Banks, Lamar Odom, and Tisha Campbell.

Uncensored airs Sunday nights at 9PM ET/8C on TV One.