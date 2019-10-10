Showtime Sets World In Motion With New Order Documentary ‘Decades’

Showtime has picked up a British feature doc about World In Motion rockers New Orders. The CBS-owned premium network has acquired New Order: Decades from White Light Distribution.

The two-hour doc, which is produced by All3Media-owned Caravan, producer of Netflix doc series Killer Ratings. It originally aired on Comcast-owned network Sky Arts.

New Order: Decades, produced and directed by Mike Christie (Hansa Studios: By The Wall 1976-90), marks 40 years since the band’s first TV appearance. Part concert and part documentary, it follows the band’s preparations as they re-stage their acclaimed collaboration So It Goes with the artist Liam Gillick and the 12-piece synthesiser orchestra that captured the headlines during Manchester International Festival 2017. It features full access to the band and their collaborators including Gillick and art director Peter Saville.

Dinah Lord, Executive Producer and Manging Director of Caravan said, “New Order: Decades offers a rare chance to enter the band’s private world, understand the visual philosophy of their aesthetic and design, and witness their collaborative, creative processes first hand. We’re delighted that Showtime’s acquisition of the film means New Order’s many US fans will be able to enjoy this unique treat.”

Andrew Winter of White Light Distribution added, “It is great to have the New Order film licensed to Showtime on behalf of Caravan and airing across the US and Canada this fall.”