Shonda Rhimes Teams With iHeartMedia To Launch Shondaland Audio

Shonda Rhimes has conquered television and now she has her eye on the podcast world. The Emmy-nominated superproducer and writer is partnering with iHeartMedia to launch Shondaland Audio.

Rhimes is set to executive produce a new slate of iHeartRadio Originals on Shondaland Audio which will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network. The agreement includes a full slate of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts set to release over the next three years. Rhimes will oversee development and Sandie Bailey, Chief Digital and Design Officer, will manage day-to-day operations.

“Podcasting continues to see tremendous growth and I’m excited to partner with iHeartMedia as Shondaland expands its storytelling journey into this medium which has seemed to usher in a unique sense of boldness, intimacy and connection,” said Rhimes. “With iHeartMedia we aim to share stories that are engaging, insightful, and reflect a robust world-view while staying true to the authentic storytelling voice that has become synonymous with Shondaland.”

Rhimes isn’t a total stranger to the world of podcasting. In 2017, Shondaland launched Katie’s Crib, a weekly podcast following Scandal and Waitress actress Katie Lowes where she shared intimate conversations about the joys, pains, and hilarity of new motherhood with guests. New episodes of Katie’s Crib will be folded into the Shondaland Audio’s slate originals.

Shondaland Audio will be an addition to iHeartMedia’s podcast library including iHeartRadio Original shows like The Ron Burgundy Podcast, Disgraceland, Chelsea Handler: Life will be the Death of Me, Noble Blood and Committed.