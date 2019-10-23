Shaq Defends Free Speech, Says Daryl Morey Was “Right” About China

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is defending Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for his tweet voicing support for protesters in Hong Kong, which subsequently sparked controversy between the NBA and China.

Appearing on TNT Tuesday night, Shaq said Morey was “right” to support the protesters.

“One of our best values here in America is free speech. We’re allowed to say what we want to say and we are allowed to speak out on injustices and that’s just how it goes,” O’Neal said during a panel discussion. “If people don’t understand that, that’s something they have to deal with.”

“I just thought it was unfortunate for both parties, and then you got people speaking when they don’t know what they’re talking about. But Daryl Morey was right,” Shaq added. “Whenever you see something wrong going on anywhere in the world, you should have the right to say ‘that’s not right,’ and that’s what he did.”